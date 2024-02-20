Rumors I’m Pregnant? Yeah, I’m Pregnant With #FortniteFestival

She’s creating a Twitch account as we speak. Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images

Lady Gaga once declared in the immortal track “Plastic Doll,” “Don’t play with me/It just hurts me.” That latter part may hold true, but people will be more than welcome to play alongside Gaga at Fortnite Festival. “What’s fortnight,” Gaga tweeted in 2019. Now, she knows. Gaga will play Fortnight Festival on February 22 by quote-tweeting her own “fortnight” tweet with both a spelling correction and a reveal of herself in Fortnite, inspired by Chromatica.

If she joins her “Rain on Me” co-star Ariana Grande – who got her own playable skin in 2021 — prepare to see countless TikToks of Lady Gaga assassinating Peter Griffin. She follows in the footsteps of The Weeknd, who headlined the 2023 digital festival on December 9, with both a live digital performance and a variety of skins. With her starring role in Joker 2: Folie á Deux yet to come, 2024 marks a big year of Gaga inserting herself into straight men’s business.