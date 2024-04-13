Lana Del Rey Brought Disciple Billie Eilish to Her Coachella Resurrection

Photo: YouTube/Coachella

Lana Del Rey promised a resurrection for her headlining spot at Coachella this weekend— on her billboard posted on the way to the festival referenced her “death” after being crucified for her Saturday Night Live performance in 2012. However, she said nothing about bringing out her disciple Billie Eilish to sing “ocean eyes” and “Video Games.” And how could she? By the time they finished harmonizing their whispers, they were stunned by each other’s presence. “Get the fuck out of my face,” joked Eilish after the performance. The two continued to gush over each other, with Del Rey raising up her protege. She praised, “Yep, that’s the voice of your generation, the voice of our generation. I”m so fucking grateful she’s standing next to me right now singing my favorite song of hers.” Eilish replied by giving the flower (crowns) back to the woman who influenced her, “This is the reason for half you bitches existence, including mine.” She’s not wrong; thou shalt be saved listening to Lana Del Rey.