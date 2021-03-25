Lana Del Rey’s 10-Year War With the Culture

2020 was a treacherous year for celebrities online, who had to navigate a complex set of unwritten rules about the proper tone to strike on social media that bedeviled even the savviest among them. So of course Del Rey wasted no time stepping in it. In May, she announced her new album with an Instagram post: “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating, etc. — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money … without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse? … I’m not not a feminist, but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me.” The other artists’ fans united against her, pointing out that she’d mostly targeted women of color. Del Rey’s own fans pleaded for her to delete the post. A more calculating star might have known it was time to go away for a while. But it was 2020 — who was capable of logging off? Instead, she dug in her heels. “The fact that they want to turn … my advocacy for fragility into a race war — it’s really bad,” she said in a follow-up video. Her timing was impeccable: That same week, the Amy Cooper scandal turned white women’s “fragility” into a punch line.

Photo: Lana Del Rey/Instagram An Instagram message to her fans.

Del Rey tried to get back on the right side of history, but once again she was playing with imagery whose meaning had slipped out of her grasp. When she Instagrammed L.A. protests against police brutality, she drew criticism for posting videos of looting. When she did a book signing wearing a mesh mask, she was accused of putting lives at risk. (She claimed it had protective plastic underneath.) Eventually she entered a state of twitchy paranoia familiar to listeners of Taylor Swift’s Reputation. After posting the art for her upcoming album, Del Rey appended a defense against accusations of tokenism that had yet to be made: “As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover, yes, there are people of color on this record’s picture.” She added, “My best friends are rappers, my boyfriends have been rappers.”

She was not entirely wrong to be so anxious. The following day, Del Rey proposed to an interviewer that Trump was so addled before the January 6 insurrection that “he doesn’t know that he’s inciting a riot” — and was immediately accused of downplaying the violence. Unhappy with the way her comments were circulated online, she personally responded to seemingly every single tweet about it, taking particular umbrage with Complex. “It’s fucked up. You know I’m real,” she tweeted at the website, whose audience has primarily been people of color. Shortly after Chemtrails’ release in March, she sarcastically reposted a months-old Harper’s Bazaar think piece: “Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse.” Then she announced she would soon be releasing yet another album: Rock Candy Sweet, out June 1.

Thus, the negative feedback loop rolls on. Every stilted and tone-deaf public statement brings less charity from the blogosphere, which only makes her skin even thinner. There are two ways the relationship can go from here: If the albums hold up, Del Rey’s artistry could push away the memory of a few bad posts. If it’s not, we all may be better served muting her for a while.