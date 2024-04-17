What’s 15 Years Working for Lana Del Rey Worth?

Lana Del Rey’s Coachella prep sure sounds like a ride. In true Del Rey fashion, she turned what was ostensibly a thank-you post after her headlining set into an airing of grievances — beginning with her 15-year tour manager, who quit 37 days before the set. “Emily for stepping up as tour manager when Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager …,” Del Rey wrote. “Never got a phone call probably never will. Still grateful for the 15 years though.” She’s talking about the motorcycles that rode out during the set, gifted to her by stuntman Wally Crowder, who got his own thank-you “for my bad as bikes.” Sorry to Pete, but come on — ever heard of a two weeks’ notice?

“No worries — 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set by ourselves,” Del Rey continued. “Not stressful at all.” The biggest stressor, it sounds like, was Del Rey catching laryngitis after “spending months in Sylmar in a 40° warehouse.” Thus, one of Del Rey’s biggest (honest) thank-yous goes to her friend Tessa DiPietro, whom she previously named a poem after on her collection Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. “Tessa DiPietro spent two hours lifting that cough remotely through her body intuitive skills just minutes before showtime,” she wrote. So it really was a resurrection.