Las Culturistas Are *Alan Cumming Voice* Traitors

If this was an audition, we’d say they nailed it. As promo for the upcoming Las Culturistas Culture Awards, LCs-at-large Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang re-enact a classic Traitors recruitment. They follow in Phaedra Parks’s footsteps in recruiting one Parvati Shallow, who shows up, gets mistaken for Alan Cumming by Yang without his glasses, and then boldly recites her way through some lines. Rogers nods and smirks while Shallow reveals that, “The Las Culturistas Culture awards are coming to the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, June 15.” Cast Rogers on season three of The Traitors so he gets so famous he can’t say anything mean on his own podcast. Even Tina Fey knows it’s coming. Tickets for Las Culturistas Culture Awards go on sale April 3 — be there or be a StraightioLab supporter.

