The Raw Beauty of Culturistas

Pictured: Us, high in a CVS. Photo: Lucas Michael

Calling Kayteighs, Readers, Finalists, and Publicists: it’s time to peer behind the scenes of the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. The LCCAs were held on June 17 at Lincoln Center, and the stage was filled with high glamor, high stakes, and high-larity. Co-hosted by Las Cultch’s own Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, the stage was filled with a cavalcade of iconic guests, including the very hot MUNA, the very talented D’Arcy Carden, and the very much currently-in-a-feud-with-Las-Culturistas George Civeris and Sam Taggart (of StraightioLab).

These show-stopping guests were there to either present awards or to receive them, but all were honored to be a part of Culture’s Biggest Night and all looked certifiably banging. To do our part for culture, Vulture captured them in the most aesthetically raw medium of all: the Polaroid. Now, reader, peruse your way through these beautiful creatures and make sure to remember to aspirate, because these girls will take your breath away.

Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers

Daddy and Mother. Photos: Lucas Michael. Daddy and Mother. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Ego Nwodim

Not pictured: Her well-well-done steak. Photo: Lucas Michael

D’Arcy Carden

Unwilling to go to church on both Sunday and Wednesday. Photo: Lucas Michael

StraightioLab

We saw you from across the bar and we’d like you to join our fight against Las Culturistas. Photos: Lucas Michael. We saw you from across the bar and we’d like you to join our fight against Las Culturistas. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Celeste Yim

Hoping to meet Sarah Sherman tonight. Photo: Lucas Michael

Josh Sharp

Mercy! Ain’t Miss God cuttin’ up something beautiful! Photos: Lucas Michael. Mercy! Ain’t Miss God cuttin’ up something beautiful! Photos: Lucas Michael.

Jo Firestone & Pat Regan

Ally to seniors (L) and ally to Vulture.com (R). Photo: Lucas Michael

Tomas Matos

Fish. Photo: Lucas Michael

Kylie Minogue

Who looks a lot like Patti Harrison — who knew? Photo: Lucas Michael

Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, and Carrie St. Louis fromTitanique

I would do a three-way kiss if you asked me to. Photo: Lucas Michael

Charlie Bardey

Chunk. Photo: Lucas Michael

Nick Adams and Zane Phillips

The very symmetrical stars of Hulu’s Fire Island. Photos: Lucas Michael. The very symmetrical stars of Hulu’s Fire Island. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Sarah Squirm

Hoping to meet Celeste Yim tonight. Photo: Lucas Michael

Josette Maskin, Katie Gavin, and Naomi McPherson from MUNA

Hummina hummina aWOOga. Photo: Lucas Michael

Aaron Jackson

Also unwilling to go to church on both Sunday and Wednesday. Photo: Lucas Michael

Ethan Christopher and Tyler Ellis

Twinks, to be seen and not heard. Photo: Lucas Michael