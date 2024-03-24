Late Night with the Devil Made $666,666 at the Box Office

Photo: Shudder/YouTube

The devil works hard — end of sentence. Late Night with the Devil had a fittingly satanic opening weekend, not only coming in 6th place at the box office, but also bringing in a reported $666,666 on Sunday of all days, according to Variety. That amount contributed to its $2.8 million weekend total, which is a much less eerie number.

If you’re looking to ward off evil spirits after hearing that news, look no further than the film that snagged the number one spot this weekend, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which exceeded expectations with a North American total of $42 million. Dune: Part 2 held the number two spot with $17.6 million, closely followed by Kung Fu Panda 4’s $16.8 million. If that’s not enough to ward off the devil, Sydney Sweeney’s religious horror movie Immaculate took the fourth place spot with $5.3 million. Maybe she can perform an exorcism on the box office.