Leanne Velednitsky Has a New Primary Partner: Los Angeles

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle on what was once mere text on a web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I got to experience a very special two-parter interview with Leanne Velednitsky (Backyard Show, the Elysian, shaking that thang through life) because her phone overheated halfway through. She offered some excellent advice on always remaining the temperature you’re most comfortable with, detailed the truly beautiful community that sprouted from an errant social-media comment about her body hair, and defended her right to call chocolate-covered strawberries her favorite fruit. She also gave an eloquent answer, complete with an accompanying simile, to the age-old question “NYC or L.A.?” “I am actually going to plead the Fifth on this, because I do love both cities. I do think they’re different, you know? It’s like a poly relationship between New York and L.A. And yes, New York was my primary partner for a long time, but now L.A. is kinda my primary partner. And that doesn’t mean I love New York any less! It’s just like, if the world is ending, I will go to the place with better weather.”

You can find Leanne on Twitter and Instagram at @leannevely.