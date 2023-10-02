Leave the World (and Your Last Name) Behind

Leave the World Behind and also, apparently, your last name — if you’re Industry star Myha’la, that is. Noticeably absent from the credits for the Leave the World Behind teaser is Myha’la’s last name, Herrold — indicating that she is going the Zendaya route. Approved! Myha’la is starring alongside some iconic two-namers in the upcoming Netflix disaster film, including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon. Would it be better if Ethan Hawke was just “Ethan”? Hmmm … not sure if even he could pull that one off. The film follows a family, led by Roberts and Hawke, whose world is upended when a man and his daughter (Ali and Myha’la) show up and portend that the world basically ending, which is followed by a cyberattack that does, in fact, end the world as they know it. “Aren’t you the one who always said, ‘If you’re not paranoid by now, it’s too late’?” Myha’la asks in the teaser. Directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and based on the 2020 book of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the film will open in theaters on November 22 and come out on Netflix on December 8. Other Julia Roberts movies may be more comforting for Christmastime, but we’d argue that the one where unwelcome guests show up at her home and there’s a ton of drama seems pretty apt for most holiday experiences.

