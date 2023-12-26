Parasite Star Lee Sun-kyun Dead at 48

Photo: Getty Images

South Korean actor and Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun died at the age of 48 on December 27, reports The Korean Times and AP News, citing police. Lee was facing an investigation over suspected drug use and was seen at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency just days before on December 23. Police previously questioned him about the drug charges on October 28 and November 4. Lee was found unconscious in his car at a park in Seoul Wednesday morning. The police began searching for Lee when it was reported that Lee had left a concerning note before leaving home.

Lee found international recognition as Park Dong-ik in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, playing the wealthy patriarch who gets conned by the Kim family. Alongside the cast, he won a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance, and the film took home several Academy Awards at the 2020 Oscars. Lee began his acting career in the early 2000s, starring in several comedy films and tv series. He most recently starred in the 2023 comedy film Killing Romance, where it became a cult favorite among moviegoers. Lee was married to fellow actress Jeon Hye-jin and had two children.

If you or anyone you know are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

This is a developing story.