Link Is Crafting His Way From Hyrule to Hollywood

Link’s exploding cart is making its journey into show business. Nintendo announced a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is in development with The Maze Runner’s Wes Ball as director. “This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” wrote Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto in a tweet on Tuesday. Arad was the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Marvel Studios, produced many Sony-Marvel films like the Tom Holand Spidey franchise (but we can never forget his involvement in a really successful doll movie.) The Zelda flick will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony, with Nintendo fronting most of the money. At least there are some stars looking forward to auditioning soon.