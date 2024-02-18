Allison Williams Came Up with Some of Marnie’s ‘Stronger’ Lyric Changes

Philosophy…is the talk on a cereal box. Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

As Hannah Horvath said in the Girls pilot, she’s the voice of her generation…or at least a voice of a generation. And Girls’s continued place in the zeitgeist has proven that to be true. During a recent interview with Variety about her new film Treasure, Lena Dunham spoke about that resurgence, shouting out the many memes still being shared online all these years later.

A hallmark of those memes, of course, is anytime Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams) would sing. “I love that Allison would constantly say when we were shooting Girls, ‘Oh my god, are you really going to make me sing this? This is so embarrassing.’ And I’d be like, ‘It’s not going to be a big deal.’ And then those are the things that become memes for the next 20 years. So I’m sorry, Allison,” Dunham said of the longevity of those moments. And speaking of one of Marnie’s most famous performances, that of the Kanye West song “Stronger,” Dunham revealed, “I will credit her for some of the lyric changes in that. We’re very grateful to Allison.” The most notable lyric adjustment was famously Marnie changing, “You can be my black Kate Moss tonight” to “You can be my white Kate Moss tonight.” We simply all have to bow in the presence of greatness.