Lena Dunham’s Characters Are Growing Up (But Still Sound Like Messes)

Stalter and Dunham. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2012, Lena Dunham’s Girls premiered on HBO and defined a generation of 20-something-year-old white womanhood onscreen in ways that were both uncomfortable and very uncomfortable. Now, after a flirtation with movie period pieces, Dunham’s heading back to what she knows — writing a series about modern messes who are her age. Dunham and her husband, Luis Felber, are working with Netflix on a project titled Too Much. Starring Meg Stalter (Hacks) and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), the series is described in the press release as a rom-com. But be warned: These are not the happy, beautiful people who populated rom-coms of yore. Stalter’s character Jessica has left New York to live the expat life in London and is described as someone who has lost her “inner light.” Sharpe’s character, Felix, apparently dresses like a “punk elf.” Horrifying and perfectly Dunham. The series will be set in London, and production is set to start in the U.K. next year. Honestly, this is all too much to take in, but if we get to see Stalter doing a cringeworthy British accent, it all will have been worth it.