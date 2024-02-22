Who Likes the Dentist This Much?

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Model Vittoria Ceretti, who is dating Leonardo DiCaprio, landed an Elle cover story to talk about modeling and not talk about Leo. The 49-year-old actor only warrants one mention in the piece about his 25-year-old girlfriend. What fills the story’s cavities instead? A deep discussion of Ceretti’s interest in dentistry. “For some reason it’s something that fascinates me so much,” she told the magazine. “I love going to the dentist. It’s freaky. It’s weird, but I love it.”

“It’s not like I enjoy going to the dentist, like, Oh my God, I’m going to sit in the chair for three hours!,” she added, immediately contracting herself. And not to say Ceretti is lying, but who actually enjoys the experience of going to the dentist, much less the auditory part of it? Sure, maybe you like leaving with your teeth feeling clean, but listen to this: “But I’m so fascinated to hear what’s going on. I wish I could watch it when other people go to the dentist.” Did she go to the Dakota Johnson School of Press Tours? Does she really want to be a dental hygienist? If she loves the dentist so much, then why isn’t she smiling with teeth in any of the photographs?