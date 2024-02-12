Liam Gallagher Preemptively Rejects the Rock Hall’s ‘Wank Award’

Photo: Getty

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.

Don’t waste your time as much as it’s appreciated it’s all a load of bollox.

I appreciate that you do but I honestly feel there’s something very fishy about those awards.

You know it I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.

This is just sampling of Liam Gallagher’s posts on X about Oasis’s inaugural nomination into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which was revealed over the weekend with a ballot that includes the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Jane’s Addiction, and Sinéad O’Connor. While the official induction class won’t be unveiled until late April, Gallagher smashed a Champagne bottle over the supernova idea that he cares about any of this — or even that the ceremony could serve as a reunion between him and his brother, Noel, something that the Manchester bombing benefit concert couldn’t even accomplish. “The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d probably go,” he wrote, “as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure.” (Six other Oasis members are included in the nomination along with the brothers.) Fellow nominee Cher also shares the supersonic idea of trashing the Rock Hall, with the singer stating last year that the organization “can just go you-know-what themselves” due to the repeated snubs against her. “I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” she added. At least one person seems to be happy about this whole thing.