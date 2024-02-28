Liam Neeson to Star in Naked Gun Reboot

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Liam Neeson is getting silly in a new reboot of the Naked Gun series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the police-procedural spoof will be directed by the Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer and produced in part by Seth MacFarlane. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers) wrote the script.

The Naked Gun movies originally starred Leslie Nielsen and were spun off from the one-season TV show Police Squad! Nielsen played Frank Drebin, a self-serious detective who has failed up through the ranks of the titular Police Squad. Once pegged as a dramatic actor, Nielsen pivoted to comedy starting with Airplane! Neeson has also occasionally devolved into self-parody, playing himself in an episode of Atlanta.

A reboot of the series was previously attempted by Office star Ed Helms, but it never made it to the screen. Presumably, the new version has been tailored to Neeson’s particular skill set. This currently untitled story from the files of Police Squad comes to theaters on July 28, 2025.