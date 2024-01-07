Praise Lil Nas X, He’s Back

Amen. Photo: Sony Music

Lil Nas X has started teasing his new music in the way we’ve come to expect from him … memes. The rapper has taken to Twitter and TikTok to drum up excitement for his newest single (and dunk on Dave Chappelle), which we’ve already gotten our first taste of. “J CHRIST,” his first single in two years, features celebrity impersonators like Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, and Kanye West entering heaven to greet J.C. himself, playing by Lil Nas X. He even has his own Christ-gala, walking up white stairs as photographers snag a photo. Lil Nas X literally beats the devil at his own game — basketball — and dunks on him.

Lil Nas X isn’t the only one spreading the gospel. He’s also been hinting at a collaboration with Kesha, who’s been joining in on the social-media promo fun, and teasing a pivot to gospel music. Who better than the “Raising Hell” singer to help usher in a gospel era? His new music will also coincide with the release of his documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, following 60 days of the rapper’s most recent world tour, which hits HBO and Max on January 27. Until then, here’s a running list of some of Lil Nas X’s best social-media teases so far.

lol im really bout to have the greatest comeback of all time. hope yall ready for next week. 🫡 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024

I love this constant cycle the world has with me.



when i started making music yall told me i was just another twitter rapper. then i made the biggest song of all time.



yall called me a one hit wonder. then i dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits.… — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024

New song and visual next week! -

Official art dropping soon. -

🤍 [] pic.twitter.com/gIgdW8rAJR — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024

God told me to make hits not obscure ominous music for you to listen to while u watch hentai in yo mama basement. but have a blessed day brother. 🤍 https://t.co/kqJTdRva5D — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024

my new song features a very beloved popstar who ive been a fan of for a long time. 🤍 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024

Yall are fucking killin me 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8y3yORzbtN — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 4, 2024

showed rihanna my new upcoming music video at the hotel last night and she said “wow this is unequivocally the most transcendental occurrence our budding cosmos will encounter then she proceeded to dutty wine out of the room. thank you queen rih. we love you! 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/oJezN06H6m — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 4, 2024

Also i will be premiering my new music video early in a few churches in NY Chicago, Houston & LA. 🤍 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 4, 2024

shot my new music video in brazil. I want to thank their giant hamsters for the inspiration they gave me on set. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jS6Gj0BqxG — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 5, 2024

my new song thats coming out next week was inspired by the january 6 events — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 6, 2024

@lilnasx releasing my first gospel song next week imdependently ⛪️🤍 ♬ original sound - m