Praise Lil Nas X, He’s Back

Lil Nas X has started teasing his new music in the way we’ve come to expect from him … memes. The rapper has taken to Twitter and TikTok to drum up excitement for his newest single (and dunk on Dave Chappelle), which we’ve already gotten our first taste of. “J CHRIST,” his first single in two years, features celebrity impersonators like Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, and Kanye West entering heaven to greet J.C. himself, playing by Lil Nas X. He even has his own Christ-gala, walking up white stairs as photographers snag a photo. Lil Nas X literally beats the devil at his own game — basketball — and dunks on him.
Lil Nas X isn’t the only one spreading the gospel. He’s also been hinting at a collaboration with Kesha, who’s been joining in on the social-media promo fun, and teasing a pivot to gospel music. Who better than the “Raising Hell” singer to help usher in a gospel era? His new music will also coincide with the release of his documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, following 60 days of the rapper’s most recent world tour, which hits HBO and Max on January 27. Until then, here’s a running list of some of Lil Nas X’s best social-media teases so far.
releasing my first gospel song next week imdependently ⛪️🤍♬ original sound - m