Lil Nas X Slowly Drives Nasarati 2 Out of the Garage

Brick by brick, Lil Nas X is building a new house of song. Nasarati 2, the follow-up mixtape to 2018’s Nasarati. It’s a return to the artist’s roots, being unavailable on Spotify and other streaming platforms. The rollout has been slow and steady, with songs dropping on Soundcloud every week or so. The latest track is “Lean On My Body,” which has been teased since 2022. Snippets of the song have been leaked by Nas X on YouTube and TikTok. Now the song is finally out. It joins “Right There” and “Right Again” on the mixtape’s playlist.

Okay, but where’s “Batty Boy” then?

More unreleased songs still wait in the wings, including a riff on “Baby Boy” by Beyoncé and a collab with Saucy Santana. Lil Nas X says he’s been fretting over what songs to add to Nasarati 2. “Been hoarding music for years smh i hate my relationship with fear of my songs not doing well and perception,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “i wish i could just release music and not give af.”