Lil Uzi Vert May or May Not Be Headlining Rolling Loud

Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert fans might have to hold off buying Rolling Loud California 2024 tickets for a bit longer (or at least until the concert dust settles). After the festival announced the rapper as the Sunday headliner on Tuesday, the Rolling Loud alum reposted the festival flyer with confusion. They wrote on Instagram Stories, “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud I don’t understand why my name is on here.” Vulture has reached out to both parties for clarification on the line-up. The festival is scheduled for March 15-17 at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, with confirmed headliners Nicki Minaj and Post Malone. Lil Uzi Vert has performed at the festival as recently as this past March, so maybe they wanted a different way to celebrate St. Patricks Day.