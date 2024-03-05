Lindsay Lohan’s Son Has Fairly Random Godparents

LiLo and Steph. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: James Devaney/GC Images, Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan’s son has some fairly random godparents. While promoting her upcoming rom-com Irish Wish, the actor explains how she became BFFs with Steph and Ayesha Curry of all people, to the point where they agreed to be godparents to Lohan’s 7-month-old, Luai. “My husband knows Michael Mina, the chef, and we were in Dubai and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like, ‘You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet,’” Lohan explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “She happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met, and we just clicked, right off the bat.”

The friendship timeline remains unclear, however. We know Lohan and Ayesha co-star in their upcoming film, Irish Wish, so we can assume they became friends before making the movie, or else you’d imagine Lohan would say they met on-set and not in Dubai. Despite potentially being friends with the Curry family for years, there is no evidence from before 2024 that they are godparenting-close, unless you include Lohan commenting “Beautiful!”on Ayesha’s Instagram post in March 2023. Either way, we first learned about the tight-knit squad on February 3, when Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, attended a record-breaking Warriors game and held up an autographed Curry jersey. Steph addressed it, “To Luai, your godparents love you!” That baby is gonna have some of the strongest nepo connections of all time — Hollywood, Wall Street, and the NBA.