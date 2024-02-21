Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lionsgate is playing Calvinball with their summer release schedule, bumping up Bill Skarsgard’s The Crow reboot and holding back the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. The Hollywood Reporter says that Ballerina is being held for a year, in order to shoot new action sequences from John Wick impresario Chad Stahelski. He’ll be working with Ballerina director Len Wiseman, formerly of the Underworld series of films. The Crow, meanwhile, is down to clown and ready to go and will take Ballerina’s June 7, 2024 release slot.

The Crow is a new take on the comic book series created by James O’Barr. The 1994 film is probably best known for the death of Brandon Lee, who was killed with a prop gun during filming. This new version stars Skarsgard as the undead hero, who comes back from the dead to avenge his murder and fight crime. FKA Twigs and Danny Huston also star. Danny’s sister Anjelica Huston is one of the many stars of Ballerina, a spinoff from the John Wick universe led by Ana de Armas.