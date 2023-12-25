Lisa Barlow Sings You a Christmas Carol

Lisa Barlow sets the bar high (hehehe) for Real Housewives across this nation. Never mind the convicted financial criminals and possible cult leaders; it was Barlow’s sheer charisma, her lovable personality and way with words, that ensured the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City would not just be a flyover franchise. Among her myriad gifts, Barlow revealed herself to be something of a songstress and Christmas queen in season three, singing a beautiful rendition of “Away in a Manger” that has some fans clamoring for the full holiday EP. As a special Christmas present to the baby gorgeouses of Vulture’s readership, she has recorded another holiday classic, just for you.