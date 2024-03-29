Lizzo Vaguely Suggests It’s About Damn Time for Her to ‘Quit’

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She’s been so down and under pressure. Lizzo took to social media on Friday to seemingly announce that she is quitting the music industry … or maybe just social media? “I didn’t sign up for this shit — I QUIT,” the singer wrote on Instagram with a peace emoji. (A representative for Lizzo did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment on what she is referring to.) In a statement shared as both an Instagram Story and post, Lizzo explained that she is tired of being “dragged by everyone” in her life and online. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she said. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.” She added that people constantly lie about her for “clout & views” and make jokes at her expense due to her physical appearance, adding that her character is “being picked apart” by people who don’t know her.

This statement of frustration comes a day after Lizzo performed at a star-studded fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s campaign in New York. Ben Platt, Mindy Kaling, Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele were among the other celebrity guests slated to attend, according to The Hill. An attorney for three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers criticized Lizzo’s presence at the event because that she is still facing legal action. The three dancers previously sued Lizzo for sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment. Last month, a judge dismissed some of their claims — including an allegation that Lizzo had fat-shamed one of the dancers — but ruled that a condensed version of the lawsuit could continue. Billboard reported on March 8 that the case will now be on hold for “at least several months” because Lizzo is appealing that ruling. She has denied “each and every allegation” from the dancers.