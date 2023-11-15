A New Music Video Expands the Lore of Lofi Girl

The Lofi Girl Cinematic Universe is expanding once again. Earlier this year, the Lofi Girl YouTube channel (formerly ChilledCow) introduced her Rule 63 counterpart, Synthwave Boy. That blue window outside Lofi Girl’s apartment? It’s Synthwave Boy! He has a dog instead of a cat, LED strip lights instead of a lamp, and a gaming desktop instead of a laptop-notebook combo. Like Smurfette, but boy. You get it. Both Lofi Girl and Synthwave Boy were missing from their respective study nooks earlier this week, leaving chill gamers and studiers alike concerned. Turns out they were shooting a music video.

“Snowman” is the first official music video from Lofi Records. Taking a song off its 1 AM comp, the video shows Lofi Girl’s backstory. Her scarf, her cat, her sense of melancholy — all are sourced in this video. We see Lofi Tween in her woodsy homeland where she builds a snowman with her dad and is gifted her signature scarf by her mom. Flash forward! The place: Anime Paris. The time: now. The girl: lo-fi, and also sad. Lofi Girl wipes away a single tear, reminiscing about her (dead?) parents. She runs past Synthwave Boy and drops her book. Will the two have a meet-cute in the next video? More important, are Lofi Girl’s parents dead, or does she just miss the northern nights of her home? Seems somewhat unlikely that Lofi Girl would take the family cat through international customs if they were all alive and well. Lofi Records responded to Vulture’s wellness check on Mr. and Mrs. Lofi by teasing even more to come: “We aim to gradually unveil the lore, revealing it piece by piece, and we might address those questions in a future project.”

This story has been updated with a statement.