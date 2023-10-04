Pokémon Showdown Uses Truth on Love Is Blind’s Milton

Famous last words. Photo: Netflix

There’s one thing Love Is Blind cast members can guarantee when they step foot into the pods. No, it’s not everlasting love. It’s that anything that they say (or sing) on screen will be fact-checked by Love Is Blind stans online. However, James Milton Johnson probably didn’t anticipate the need to buy a burn heal, after he was damaged by the Pokémon Showdown official account over the weekend. During episode five of Love Is Blind, Milton claimsedthat he is a nationally ranked Pokémon trainer in Pokémon Showdown, an online battle simulator, and that he’s banned from playing in several countries for talking “too much shit,” including the U.S. servers.

However, the official Poké account begs to differ. “Despite claiming to be ‘nationally ranked,’ [James Milton Johnson] is currently ranked approximately 716,115th in Gen 7 Random Battle, his highest-rated format,” tweeted the account on Friday, with an attempt to heal the vicious burn. “That being said, he’s not wrong, he’s still nationally ranked! We appreciate all of our players, keep grinding the ladder!” They also provided a link to his stats. Maybe this was his previously banned account and he has a burner somewhere with a higher ranking? The only person who can clear the air is Milton, who has yet to respond with his next move. If Pokémon is playing with fire, we suggest using “Hydro Pump.”

Despite claiming to be "nationally ranked", @jamesmiltonj4 is currently ranked approximately 716,115th in Gen 7 Random Battle, his highest-rated format. https://t.co/FJQDOy2ths — Pokémon Showdown (@PokemonShowdown) September 29, 2023