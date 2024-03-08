The Lacheys Take Some Pointers From TikTok

For the past few seasons of Love Is Blind, internet sleuths have been trying to spoil their favorite show themselves by finding crumbles on social media. Now, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are taking note and confronting the LIB cast with what has been coming out the past couple of weeks. The trailer for the reunion will attempt to answer every rumor heard on TikTok in the last month: Sarah Ann finally left Jeramey’s house to confront Laura, Clay and AD are seemingly at peace with one another, and Trevor gets questioned about his alleged girlfriend outside of the pods. And much like on TikTok, the phrase pick me is heavily used. The Love Is Blind season-six reunion begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the help of some old pod friends, too.

