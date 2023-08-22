Welcome Love Is Blind: The Video Game to the Pods

Streamliner At your service. Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Netflix

On Love Is Blind, romance is already a game, so it tracks that Netflix is putting that game in your pocket ahead of its fifth season next month. The streamer announced today that a new mobile game based on the reality show–slash–“social experiment” — Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind — is coming to its gaming platform next month, a few days before we’ll all get collectively obsessed with another set of couples in pods. This will be a single-player, text-based interactive fiction game: You create and customize your own character’s appearance then answer prompts to seek out true love — dating, evaluating, and ultimately choosing a partner — while also being empowered to make certain choices that could help or sabotage other podmates’ relationships.

The new game overall sounds a lot like its corporate cousin, the Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game role-playing game, but the Love Is Blind game kicks off a new game series the company is branding Netflix Stories. In the blog post announcement, Netflix Game Studios VP Amir Rahimi wrote that “members enjoy not only watching these series, but also being able to experience and interact with these worlds and characters in new ways” — hence the new strategic push. Other games on deck include Netflix Stories: Money Heist, debuting ahead of the December release of Berlin, a Money Heist spin-off, and Netflix Stories: Virgin River. Netflix Stories is being developed by Boss Fight Entertainment, which Netflix bought in 2022, and their director of story is Sarah Springwater, who was hired away from the same role on the similar interactive fiction game Episode.

Like other Netflix games, Netflix Stories will be free for all subscribers and accessible through the streamer’s mobile app before redirecting you to a separate download. Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind drops September 19, while the fifth season of Love Is Blind debuts three days later, on September 22.