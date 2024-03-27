Who Is Replacing Sarah Hyland on Love Island USA?

A new bombshell will enter the villa. Sarah Hyland went on IG to confirm rumors that she is leaving Love Island USA. “Well, just got a text 😂,” she wrote. “I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer.” Hyland continued that she will has “committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon,” whose shoot dates directly overlap with all the horny shenanigans on Love Island USA. TMZ is reporting that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be replacing Hyland. Peacock has yet to confirm that tidbit, but VPR and LIU are both under the greater NBC Universal banner. Vulture has reached out to Madix’s reps for comment.