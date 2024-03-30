Ariana Madix Finds a Vacation Home on Love Island USA

Ariana Madix is heading to the villa— no, not the Vanderpump Villa and not for a vacation from her busy schedule. She’ll be replacing Sarah Hyland as the new host of Love Island USA, as Hyland has a project that “conflicts directly with the shooting dates.” After making a cameo last season, she’s fully diving into all of the mess from the islanders and taking a break from Tom Sandoval’s housing tantrums. Madix has probably had the busiest year of any Lisa Vanderpump alum, even after the boom in the popularity of Vanderpump Rules. Post Scandoval, she’s currently opening a sandwich shop and starring as Roxie in Chicago on Broadway— plus, to Scheana Shay’s dismay, Madix became a finalist on Dancing With The Stars. At some point, we’ll probably hear about Shay’s lifelong dream of hosting a dating competition filled with horny hot people.