Wake Up, Babe, There’s a New Kristen Stewart Lesbian Thriller

The drought is over. It’s been a year without a Kristen Stewart indie movie for critics to tussle over, Twi-hards to binge, or sapphics to fawn about, but now, we’re finally getting some good food. She stars in Love Lies Bleeding, a Rose Glass–directed movie full of gore, lesbian sex, and a balding Ed Harris. In the new trailer, we see an FBI agent questioning Stewart about her dad’s (Harris) whereabouts. It appears the pair might have something to do with a blindfolded person falling into a blood-tinted ravine. In comes Katy O’Brian, playing Stewart’s bodybuilding love interest who has the strength to put up with her girlfriend’s unfortunate mullet. She takes a job at Harris’s shooting range, only to be embroiled in gunslinging murder and rolling up bodies in rugs. “I’m gonna tell them everything you ever did,” Stewart says over the phone. “Are you threatening me?” Harris replies. “That was really stupid, honey.” Now, she’s dodging bullets in her living room and blowing stuff up. Plus, that body in the rug? It’s moving in the truck bed. Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, and Dave Franco also star in the film set in the ’80s. Much to look forward to in theaters March 8.

