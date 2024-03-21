Lukas Gage Sorry for ‘Wasting’ Shania Twain’s Time at His Wedding

At least we can laugh about it. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Lukas Gage got married because he was in a silly goofy mood, but he didn’t have to drag Shania Twain into it. Naturally, he’s now apologizing for wasting a diva’s precious time for an “unhinged” request. He tapped the country star to sing “You’re Still the One” at his April 2023 nuptials to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, officiated by Appleton’s favorite client, Kim Kardashian. Just six months later, and days after the wedding aired on an episode of The Kardashians, Appleton was decidedly not still the one for Gage. (Read: They filed for divorce.)

“I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time,” Gage said on March 19 during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance. “I mean, ‘We’re still holding on, you’re still the one’ after, like, three weeks? That was unhinged,” he admitted. “That was like the biggest waste of her time. But, I love you, Shania. I’m really sorry about that.” He also regrets the fur coats worn at the ceremony. “Literally, I don’t know what went through my head.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gage explained why he got married in the first place. It was “a manic episode for six months,” he told Andy Cohen. So real, honestly. If you haven’t already blown up your life after a manic episode in your late 20s, you will. Just hope it’s not as expensive and paperwork-heavy as divorce. And leave music icon Shania Twain out of it.