Madonna Is a Little Hung Up Over Concert Lawsuit

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Time goes by so slowly while you’re waiting for the headliner, especially if they’re a few hours late. Earlier this year, two fans sued Madonna for starting her “Celebration” concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over two hours late in a class-action lawsuit of false advertising and negligent misrepresentation. Now, on April 4, the “Material Girl” singer has responded, claiming that having work in the morning isn’t a legal problem. Billboard reports that in a motion filed by her lawyers, they claim that if you have “trouble getting a ride home” at 1 am after a late show, it is not “a cognizable injury” for a lawsuit against the singer. They also allegedly pulled up social media receipts from the plaintiff’s Facebook where they were raving about the concert, or as the lawyers put it, “The concert met or exceeded his expectations.”

Madonna’s lawyers also claim that nowhere on the ticket said the show would be starting exactly at 8:30 PM (“certainly no Madonna fan—would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time.”) A slight self burn in order to defend your case. But something other than the Madonna biopic must be sacrificed to keep the concert going, even if it is later than expected.