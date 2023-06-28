Madonna Details New Celebration Tour Dates After Hospitalization

Can’t keep a baddie down. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Update, August 15: More than a month after delaying her Celebration tour because of a bacterial infection, Madonna has set new North American dates. The run will now follow the European leg of the tour, beginning on December 13 in Brooklyn and ending on April 24, 2024, in Mexico City. As part of the rescheduling, Madonna had to cancel dates in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. “Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” promoter Live Nation said in an announcement.

Update, July 10: Madonna is “on the road to recovery,” according to her first statement since news of her hospitalization for a bacterial infection. The singer also detailed tentative plans to reschedule the North American leg of her Celebration tour and kick off the shows in Europe in October. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” Madonna wrote on social media. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.” Live Nation confirmed the North American leg, which was set to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, would be postponed with new dates yet to be announced. The tour now begins October 14 in London. Madonna went on to thank her fans for their well wishes, saying, “My focus right now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

As of July 3, according to Rosie O’Donnell’s Instagram, Madonna is out of the ICU and recovering at home. “She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general,” O’Donnell replied to a concerned fan. O’Donnell posted a pic of her and Madonna in A League of Their Own, which prompted the pair’s mutual fans to share their concern for the pop star. And although Madonna is expected to make a full recovery, the timeline of that recovery remains TBD.

Original story follows.

Madonna won’t be celebrating as soon as she thought. The pop icon is delaying her upcoming Celebration tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection, per her manager, Guy Oseary. He wrote on Instagram that Madonna got the infection on June 24, then spent “several” days in the ICU. The tour had been set to begin less than a month later, on July 15, in Vancouver. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.” The Celebration tour was set to be Madonna’s first fully retrospective outing to honor the 40th anniversary of her career. The performer currently has more than 80 dates scheduled on the world tour including six nights each in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Oseary did not reveal how long the tour would be postponed or when it would start again but promised to share new and rescheduled dates “soon as we have them.”