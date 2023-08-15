Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan Are Two Little Ducks in a Pond

Don’t let your idyllic marriage get in the way of your gay flings. That’s the vibe of Maestro, based on first trailer. Bradley Cooper directs and stars in the tender biopic about the celebrated West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). We see the couple’s past, where Cooper renders their courtship and marriage in a narrow black-and-white aspect ratio meant to evoke a golden age of Hollywood well-to-do 1940s romance. Their park dates and kiss under a spotlight and running through a theater, hands intertwined, are moving. We see their future in Technicolor. Bernstein appears to have achieved his dreams, and at parties and in empty corridors, he has his little dalliances. “I’m thinking of a number,” he says, playing a guess-the-number game with his wife in the park. “It’s two, darling, like us, a pair, two little ducks in a pond.” Good for them. Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg produced the film, written by Cooper and Josh Singer. Maestro arrives in theaters in November and on Netflix December 20. Bradley Cooper arrives for his Oscar … SAG strike pending.

