Magoo, Hip-Hop Producer and Rapper, Dead at 50

Magoo. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Magoo, the rapper who performed in a duo with Timbaland during the 1990s and 2000s, died at 50 years old. Digital Black, who collaborated with Timbaland & Magoo in the R&B group Playa, first shared the news on August 13, writing, “Man can’t believe this RIH [rest in heaven] Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all,” on Instagram. Timbaland later confirmed the news, posting a clip of the pair performing to Instagram. “This one hits different 🥲🥲🥲 long live Melvin aka magoo !!!💔💔💔,” he wrote. “Tim and Magoo forever 🕊️🕊️🕊️ rest easy my king ❤️❤️❤️.” Missy Elliott, an early friend in hip-hop, remembered Magoo’s feature on “Beep Me 911”: “I played your verse over & over because I always loved your VA style 😞,” she tweeted. “posting this is so heartbreaking I am so lost for words … 😭🕊️💔.” Ginuwine, who worked with the duo, also paid tribute, calling Magoo “totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward.” No cause of death has been reported.

Born Melvin Barcliff, Magoo met Timbaland when they were growing up together in Virginia, and the pair soon began rapping in groups including Surrounded by Idiots (with Pharrell Williams) and Da Bassment Cru (led by DeVante Swing). He introduced Timbaland to Missy Elliott, who also joined Da Bassment, which sparked their rich collaborations. After Da Bassment, Timbaland & Magoo signed to Blackground Records and soon found a hit in their song “Up Jumps da’ Boogie” with Missy Elliott and Aaliyah, released in 1997. That was the lead single off their debut album, Welcome to Our World, out the same year. Magoo released two more albums with Timbaland, 2001’s Indecent Proposal and 2003’s Under Construction, Part II, a sequel to the Missy Elliott album; those included collaborations with Jay-Z, Ludacris, Twista, Brandy, and Wyclef Jean.

Magoo made a mark with his nasally voice and catchphrases like “Bird is the word” (on “Luv 2 Luv U”), but didn’t continue releasing music afterward, saying he couldn’t see a future without Timbaland. However, in 2021, Blackground reissued the pair’s three albums. “That was the best time for me when we would make those songs together,” Magoo reflected in a rare interview with YouKnowIGotSoul in 2020. “That’s the only thing I miss. I don’t miss the fame, I just miss making songs with my homeboy. That was the fun part.” Below, tributes to Magoo from the hip-hop world.

This kind of post I don’t wish on any1😢 at 1st I was in shock & now reality has kicked in😭i asked you to rap on Beep Me 911 & I played your verse over & over because I always loved your VA style 😞posting this is so heartbreaking I am so lost for words… 😭🕊️💔 #RIPMAGOO pic.twitter.com/R4yhNgzwD6 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 14, 2023