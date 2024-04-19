Mandisa, American Idol Star and Christian Music Singer, Dead at 47

Mandisa. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Mandisa, the American Idol contestant and Grammy-winning Christian music artist, died at her Nashville home on April 18. She was 47. K-Love, a Christian radio network, announced her death on April 19, according to Deadline. “Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn,” said David Pierce, K-Love chief media officer. “Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart.” Pierce continued, “Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles … Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

Born Mandisa Hundley, the musician stepped into the national spotlight with her success on season five of American Idol in 2006. Her run ended with a ranking in the season’s top ten. The following year, she released her debut album, True Beauty. It wasn’t until her fifth LP that Mandisa earned Grammy-level acclaim. Overcomer, her 2013 album, won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with singles “Stronger,” “My Deliverer,” and “Good Morning” enjoying a prominent place on Christian radio. Mandisa dropped a number of singles, EPs, and compilations in the intervening years, with 2022’s Overcomer: The Remixes being her last release.