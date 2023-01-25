Marc Maron to Go From Bleak to Dark in HBO Comedy Special

Marc Maron is nothing if not on brand. The comedian and WTF host, whose last special, Netflix’s 2020 apocalypse-themed End Times Fun, could fairly be described as “bleak,” is upping the ante on his new special. On February 11, Maron will release his first hour-long HBO special, From Bleak to Dark. “I don’t want to be negative, but I don’t think anything’s ever going to get better ever again,” he says in the trailer.

Shot on December 8 at New York City’s Town Hall, From Bleak to Dark is a “deeply personal” special that will see Maron opening up about the loss of his partner, filmmaker Lynn Shelton, and “reestablishing his complicated relationship with his father,” according to an HBO release. “I know a lot of you know that, during COVID, my girlfriend passed away,” he says in the clip. “It was the most horrible thing that’s ever happened to me — and I’m sure to her.”

Even Maron’s three beloved cats do not escape his gloomy outlook in this trailer. “In the best-case scenario, I’m going to have to have them all killed,” he says. “I’m going to have to kill my friends.” Hopefully, they’re all in good health currently, and don’t go the way of Boomer, Monkey, and LaFonda anytime soon.