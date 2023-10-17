Maren Morris Files for Divorce From Husband Ryan Hurd

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS

It’s almost the end of the year, and after what feels like an endless amount of break ups, no one’s relationship is safe coming into October. According to People, Maren Morris allegedly filed for divorce from her husband of five years, Ryan Hurd, earlier this month. “Irreconcilable differences” was supposedly cited as the reason for the split, as stated in court documents. The two share a three-year-old son. The couple first started dating in 2015 after meeting at a writing session two years prior. The news comes after Morris announced that she will be distancing herself from country music with her latest EP The Bridge in September. While Morris has been put through the wringer by country music, it seems that Morris isn’t afraid to do what’s best for herself in all of her relationships.