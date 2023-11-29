Mark Cuban Says He’s Leaving Shark Tank

Photo: ABC/Disney

Mark Cuban claims he’s leaving the tank after 14 seasons, which may make him the first shark to leave since 2011. “Next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year, so I got one more year to go,” he told the All the Smoke podcast last week. Cuban first joined as a guest shark in season two of Shark Tank before becoming a series regular. He further explained that there’s no bad blood between him and the show; he’s heading out for more personal reasons. “I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own,” Cuban tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Nothing to do with the show. I love it. I love being on it. I love what [it] represents and how it motivates entrepreneurs around the world.” ABC has not responded to Cuban’s news, nor have the other sharks. The 16th season of Shark Tank would air sometime in 2025 a.k.a. when Cuban gives his final “I’m out!”