Married to Medicine Recap: Snooze Fest

Married to Medicine Take A Napa Season 10 Episode 8 Editor’s Rating 2 stars * * « Previous Next « Previous Episode Next Episode » Photo: Bravo

What is that I hear? Is that the sound of Vicki Gunvalson’s fake snore? I doubt Vicki watched (I imagine when she’s not doing Bravo things and working at Coto Insurance, she seals herself in a cryogenic chamber to maintain her facelifts), but if there were a live feed of me watching the episode, you’d find a pretty good impersonation. It’s almost as if the producers were trolling by naming the episode “Take a Napa,” since this was one of the most boring hours of Married to Medicine we’ve seen in a while. However, it worked out for me because, for the last two weeks, I knew I would have to dedicate a large chunk of this recap to the new elephant in the room: Dr. Jackie.

A few days after the last episode aired, a disturbing clip from Heavenly’s YouTube channel — a.k.a. the source of all evil on this show — resurfaced where Jackie condescendingly speaks about pregnant Black women “crying wolf” about their symptoms as a way to “get off work.” She said, “Sometimes, as African American women, we’re a bit more dramatic … you go to the doctor, and you complain, and you complain. It’s hard to believe there’s a true problem when there’s a true problem.” Now, imagine these words coming out of the mouth of a white male doctor. Isn’t that precisely what Dr. Jackie has been advocating against all these years? Didn’t we all just watch her sit and giggle with the vice-president?

The internet floodgates burst open as patients of Dr. Jackie shared equally disturbing testimonials, and fans, especially Black women, collectively side-eyed the OB/GYN. Then, the natural progression of cancellation occurred: First, people moved from shock and horror at the isolated incident at hand to proving why she was a villain all along, and second, Jackie issued an apology. Much too classy for a Notes app screenshot, she instead read the PR-approved message, eyes darting from line to line, in a monotone voice as if she were the keynote speaker at a conference. The Instagram post, which she captioned “My apology” (comments turned off, obviously), did little to appease fans as she danced around how vile her statements were. Jackie concluded with a PSA regarding using the buddy system at appointments and keeping a log during pregnancy, only solidifying the fact that Black women are expected to jump through hoops to be believed, even when we’re pleading our case in front of our own.

Though Jackie added a sprinkle of a cracked voice and a few choked-up moments, she shed no tears, and we, as Black women, are left with the devastating reality we knew all along but often willfully ignore until proven correct: Not all skin folk are kinfolk. It’s unfortunate that one of the most prominent Black female OB/GYNs in Atlanta is perpetuating the stereotype that Black women are inherently lazy — why is the assumption that these pregnant women are hyperconcerned about their symptoms because they want to evade working? Perhaps, knowing that there is a significantly higher chance of something going wrong, these women are merely anxious? Dr. Jackie’s words echo the stereotypical tropes of the welfare queens and baby mamas after child support, reiterating much of the conversation around the argument that Jackie was an elitist villain all along.

I’ve always categorized Dr. Jackie as a member of an older generation of Black women who staunchly hold onto the internalized anti-Black rhetoric that was ingrained in them growing up, the type who perceives Black excellence as dedicated adherence to white standards. We see this through her racially coded remarks about Mariah’s personality (she all but called her ghetto on-camera) and her obsession with diet culture and Eurocentric body types. For those who understand the reference, Jackie gives very much Jack-and-Jill type of uppity with that sharp nice/nasty shade that a lot of us who grew up around bougie Black women obsessed with status are accustomed to. In real life, she isn’t my cup of tea, as I’ve had my feelings hurt by many a woman like Jackie. Still, even when I disagreed with her, her uptight personality and stealthy shade added a flavor, albeit often bitter, to the group that complemented the cast.

If Married to Medicine were a meal on the Bravo menu, Jackie’s contribution would be like lemon juice or another particularly piquant ingredient. Her sour face and patronizing reactions are a part of her shtick on the show, with her perceived dedication to Black women’s maternity making her more endearing. Now, with her halo stripped by her own words, most of what’s left is that bitter aftertaste, which is apparent in this episode. Without Quad, whose “It” factor and love of theatrics often serve as the main ingredient everything is based around, the rest of the Napa trip lacks substance. The episode veers into the dangerous territory The Real Housewives of Atlanta has found itself in: Without main-character energy, watching the show feels like forever waiting for the belle of the ball to arrive. Unlike RHOA, the majority of the cast has the capability to carry their own weight. However, like a complex recipe, even the best ingredients only reach their full potential when playing off each other.

The lack of a polarizing, unpredictable energy (a Quad or Mariah type) stunts the kineticism of the cast; Heavenly sometimes serves as the force that disturbs the inertia, but on the heels of Quad’s exile, it’s clear the women are on their best, kumbaya behavior, striving to appear to be a mature and drama-free entity in her absence. Which is fine; the show doesn’t have to be vicious and filled with fights to be entertaining, but give us something. There were a few chuckle-worthy moments, like the mud baths and Tea calling the charcuterie board a “coochie” board, but overall it was a snooze fest. There’s a glint of that over-the-top personality in Phaedra (her “that’s good for you and your household” rebuttal to Toya was terrific), though she’s still playing it safe. We’re left with more conversations about Alicia and Kema’s unfortunate dynamic that revolves around “male dominance.” Whatever — like Phaedra said, whatever works for you and your household. However, according to Eugene and Cecil, the jury is still out on whether these gender roles are indeed working for Alicia or her household. All I’ll say is I wouldn’t trust a doctor of any kind who acts too incompetent to care for their own small children.

By the final dinner, the cast and viewers alike are Napa’d out, and making things worse is Jackie reliving her conversation with the vice-president, practically patting herself on the back. Tea shares her story of being dismissed by her doctor regarding her pain, and I’m surprised Jackie didn’t ask if she was complaining as a way to get off work. Then, when asked what her favorite part of the trip was, Toya replies, “Having three new bodies,” saying the additions have brought something “totally different,” which feels like a direct shot at Quad. Neither Phaedra nor Alicia have brought anything we haven’t seen before, and what Tea brought (Greg) is something many of us are trying to un-see. Jackie gets straight to the point and asks the table if they feel good about sending Quad home, and everyone unanimously agrees that a break from the group might be best for her.

Once back in Atlanta, the women fall back into their routines, including Toya hilariously asking Eugene to take one of her tracks out, comparing it to him removing a patient’s sutures. Alaura urges Heavenly to reach out to her estranged sister Denise, reminding her that their late mother’s wish was to see her two daughters reunited. Heavenly admits that her mother pitted the two against each other, but as Alaura said, they need to leave the past in the past and heal. Heavenly eventually concedes and calls Denise, who doesn’t answer the phone, but the first step is made. Meanwhile, Tea visits the doctor Simone referred to pinpoint the cause of the pain in her ovaries and her abnormal uterine bleeding. The doctor diagnoses Tea with fibroids as well as cysts and shares her belief that Tea may have endometriosis. Unfortunately, this means that Tea will likely continue having trouble conceiving. This information devastates Tea, who has been yearning for motherhood. No matter what I think of her chosen mate, I hope that Tea gets her wish and that during her pregnancy, she is under the care of a doctor who would never belittle her pain; she deserves it!

Doctor’s Notes

• Now that Jackie is facing backlash and more of her patients are speaking out, I can’t help but remember Simone’s outlandish reaction when Heavenly asked why she didn’t refer Tea to Jackie. It could be unrelated, but I doubt Jackie’s reputation completely surprised the women. Just ask season-seven friend-of Buffie, who had much to say about Jackie on her Instagram. (Remember when Jackie outed Buffie’s infertility and offered a non-apology?)

• Alaura assuring Heavenly that she’d never let her mom “get whipped” cracked me up. Heavenly truly made a mini-version of herself, and it’s so cool to see Alaura push her to improve.

• I’m happy Tea is open about her place in the group, saying that outside of being Black women with vaginas, she has nothing in common with the other women who are closer in age to her grandma. Referring to them as “gentle old ladies” was the first time she really made me laugh this season.