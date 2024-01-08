Martin Scorsese’s Working on a God Fella Movie

Photo: Trae Patton/CBS

Killers of the Flower Moon is deep into awards season, but Martin Scorsese is already thinking about his next move. He tells the Los Angeles Times that Pope Francis inspired him to write his next film about Jesus Christ after visiting him at the Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination conference in Italy. “I have responded to the pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus,” he explained about his newest project based on Shūsaku Endō’s book A Life of Jesus. Scorsese confirmed he co-wrote the completed script with Kent Jones and will focus on Jesus’s core teachings. It’ll be about 80 minutes long and set in the present day, as he hopes to make it “more accessible” and separate the film from organized religion. Scorsese is planning to film sometime this year, so 33-year-old actors, you better get your monologues ready.