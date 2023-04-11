The Marvels Trailer Is Freaky Friday for Superheroes

It’s been a while since we’ve had a solid body-swapping movie — and even though The Marvels doesn’t technically fit the bill (the main characters switch places, not bodies), there’s a sitcom-y high-concept energy to the teaser trailer that recalls body-swapping masterworks like Freaky Friday. The Marvels, out November 10, follows Captain Marvel a.k.a. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she discovers that her powers are entangled with those of Kamala Khan, a.k.a Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), as well as Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Basically, whenever one of these superheroes uses their powers, they switch places with another one. High jinks ensue! The movie brings together the stars of three separate Marvel projects, the film Captain Marvel and the Disney+ shows Ms. Marvel and WandaVision, so you only have three other MCU properties to watch for this movie to make sense. Candyman director Nia DaCosta helmed The Marvels, marking the first film in the MCU directed by a Black woman. Watch the official trailer above.

Related