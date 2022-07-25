Marvel Knows What You’ll Be Watching Through 2026

Not only does Kevin Feige keep Charlie Cox booked and busy, with all the Marvel Cinematic Universe announcements from 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo, Marvel fans are in for a pretty packed five years too. After the post–Avengers: Endgame rockiness of phase four prompted critics and fans alike to ask if Marvel was okay, Feige has come swinging with not only the game plan for the conclusion of the post–Avengers: Endgame phase, but with a timeline for phases four through six, all culminating in an action-filled double-Avengers feature of Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. It’s all — to put it lightly — a lot. So much so that Feige & Co. have already been pushing back the dates of much-anticipated Marvel movies like Blade, Deadpool 3, and Fantastic Four and of Disney+ shows like Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. But don’t worry: The freshly retitled Captain America: Brave New World is still on track for 2024. Below, all the important release dates you want to know for your convenience. No need to snap.
Marvel Release Dates
Phase 4
I Am Groot (August 10, 2022 — Disney+)
She-Hulk (August 17, 2022 — Disney+)
Werewolf by Night (October 7, 2022 – Disney+)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)
Phase 5
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)
What If …, season two (early 2023 — Disney+)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)
Secret Invasion (June 21, 2023 — Disney+)
Loki, season two (October 6, 2023 — Disney+)
The Marvels (November 10, 2023)
Echo (November 29, 2023 — Disney+)
X-Men ’97 (fall 2023 – Disney+)
Ironheart (2024 — Disney+)
Agatha: Coven of Chaos (2024 — Disney+)
Spider-Man: Freshman Year (2024 — Disney+)
Marvel Zombies (2024 — Disney+)
Daredevil: Born Again (spring 2024 — Disney+)
Captain America: Brave New World (May 3, 2024)
Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)
Blade (September 6, 2024)
Deadpool 3 (November 8, 2024)
Phase Six
Fantastic Four (February 14, 2025)
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)
Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1, 2026)
This post has been updated.