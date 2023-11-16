Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine Have a Gay Time in Mary & George

Photo: Starz

What’s better than Nicholas Galitzine playing a gay prince? How about Galitzine as the gay-for-pay son of a royal social climber played by Julianne Moore. Meet Mary and George Villiers in the full trailer for Starz’s Mary & George, debuting on Vulture. The trailer introduces the wild and true backstory of a down-on-her-luck Mary pushing her son to be the favourite (read: gay side piece) of King James I, for her own political benefit. He’s “so cockstruck, it’s like a curse,” Moore’s Mary says of James (played by Tony Curran, best known as Doctor Who’s Van Gogh). But George isn’t the only one having a gay time — the trailer also shows Mary getting steamy with another woman from the court. “I was raised by a monster,” Galitzine’s George tells his mother at the end of the clip. “Only children believe in monsters,” Moore’s Mary replies, withering as ever. Watch these two fuck their way to the top when Mary & George premieres on Starz on April 5.