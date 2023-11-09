Elvis Got Drafted Again

It looks like they’re really making Elvis take up arms against the Axis powers. Baz Luhrmann’s King of Rock and Roll, Austin Butler, stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, which follows an airmen regiment tasked with conducting bomb raids over Nazi Germany. The nine-part saga is based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name. The official trailer, out on December 6, shows the 100th Bomb Group as they complete perilous missions in the light of day and exchange gunfire with the enemy throughout the night. “We lead our boys through it,” Butler says in the Elvis accent he hasn’t yet been able to exorcise. We see a glimpse of Barry Keoghan in a gaggle of soldiers. Not enough of him if they’re really trying to sell it to Saltburn apologists stans. Otherwise, the film also stars Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann, who are joined by Raff Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa. Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman produced the series. Elvis’s latest overseas tour in the armed forces begins January 26.

This post has been updated with the trailer.