Selma Blair, Maggie Wheeler, Justin Trudeau, and More Remember Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as the charmingly sarcastic Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 on October 28. According to the LA Times, the actor was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in an apparent drowning incident. Following the news of his death, Perry’s peers took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor, lauding his comedic talent and bravery in sharing his struggles with addiction.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice on Friends, posted a photo of them together on set, with the caption, “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.”

Selma Blair wrote, “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Perry in Ottawa, posted, “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

Director James Burrows, who helmed 15 episodes of Friends including its pilot, simply said, “Nobody did it better.” Below, find tributes of Perry from his co-stars, fans, and friends.

Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today. The entire entertainment world has. I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUG7UQAHDz — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 29, 2023

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed.



I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face



It was beautiful — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023

Adele paused her Vegas show to pay tribute to Matthew Perry on Saturday night.



Around Hollywood, Selma Blair, Mira Sorvino and more posted tributes to the “Friends” star on social media. Here’s what they had to say: https://t.co/A8aRhRLKZ0#SNL #Friends #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/Zv89QAQAdR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 29, 2023

