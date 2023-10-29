Selma Blair, Maggie Wheeler, Justin Trudeau, and More Remember Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as the charmingly sarcastic Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 on October 28. According to the LA Times, the actor was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in an apparent drowning incident. Following the news of his death, Perry’s peers took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor, lauding his comedic talent and bravery in sharing his struggles with addiction.
Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice on Friends, posted a photo of them together on set, with the caption, “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.”
Selma Blair wrote, “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Perry in Ottawa, posted, “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”
Director James Burrows, who helmed 15 episodes of Friends including its pilot, simply said, “Nobody did it better.” Below, find tributes of Perry from his co-stars, fans, and friends.
This post has been updated throughout with tributes.