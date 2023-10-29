Friends Creators Honor Matthew Perry’s ‘Brilliant Talent’

The Friends cast in season one. Photo: NBC Universal

The news of Friends icon Matthew Perry’s death has taken many by surprise, especially those closest to him on set. In a joint statement shared with People, the team behind the show — showrunners Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright— share Perry’s impact on them. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they begin. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.” They remember his “brilliant talent” and how he made Chandler Bing his own. They explain, “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.” They concluded their message by paying homage to the show that brought them Perry: “This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”