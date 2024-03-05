Max Is Also Cracking Down on Password Sharing Later This Year

Streamliner At your service. Photo: MAX

Prepare for houses divided (into multiple streaming accounts). As Netflix’s self-anointed success with cracking down on password sharing continues, more streamers are planning to kick people off their family’s shared accounts. Hulu and Disney+ were the first major services to follow Netflix’s lead, with stricter policies going into effect later this month. This week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced its own intentions. At Morgan Stanley’s 2024 Technology, Media & Telecom conference yesterday, WBD’s president of global streaming and games, JB Perrette, revealed that Max would crack down on its password-sharing subscribers this year as part of the company’s efforts to grow its audience. He also spoke on the streamer’s recent international launches.

During his presentation, Perrette explained that Max’s future revenue streams include a new presence in 39 Latin American markets, upcoming rollouts in Europe, and a “password-sharing crackdown, which obviously, Netflix has implemented extremely successfully,” he said. “We’re going to be starting that later this year and into 2025.” When asked for more details, Perrette skirted the question but replied, “It’s a meaningful opportunity.” Perhaps not quite as meaningful for the adult kids still using their parents’ accounts.