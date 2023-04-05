MaXXXine Is Closer to Fame (and Death) in MaXXXine

Welcome to Hollywood. Photo: A24/YouTube

First Ti West’s X got pearled, then tripled, and now it’s … octagoned? The cast for A24’s MaXXXine, the horror director’s next in the trilogy already comprising X and its prequel Pearl, has a hit list full of stars. Joining Mia Goth is Kevin Bacon, The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, and Giancarlo Esposito. Goth’s recent feat Pearl was notably snubbed by the Oscars in 2023, prompting the actress to say “a change is necessary” when it comes to the Academy’s views on the genre. With a cast rivaling Oppenheimer and Barbie, MaXXXine could kill the controversy. The project began filming in April 2023 in Los Angeles, and now the first trailer is finally here.

How famous is Maxine in the trailer?

MaXXXine the aftermath of the massacre in X, and see Goth’s only-surviving character, Maxine, still attempting to make it in Hollywood as an actress in the ’80s. Per THR, MaXXXine will “deal with the dangerous world of underground filmmaking,” and there’s a first look at that seedy world in the debut trailer, which dropped April 9. Maxine is even closer to fame, scoring auditions and landing herself on the Universal backlot, right in front of Bates Motel, of course. “Name five celebrities who got their start in horror movies,” Maxine tells a video-rental-store employee, played by Sumney. “Jamie Lee Curtis, John Travolta, Demi Moore, Brooke Shields …” he replies in time for her to interject the fifth: “Maxine. Fucking. Minx.” Now she just needs to make it to set alive.

Who else is in the movie?

Esposito plays an agent for adult-film and Z-list movie actors, with Debicki as a *gasp* female film director. Monaghan and Cannavale have been typecast as LAPD investigators, while Bacon is a hard, grizzled private detective. Given the previous two films, there is one thing we can absolutely expect: more Mia Goth screams to go viral on TikTok.

When is MaXXXine in theaters?

No release date yet, but more gore is definitely on the way.

This post has been updated throughout.