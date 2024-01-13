Photo: Paramount Pictures

You wanna do something fun? Do you want to read this weekend’s box office? The Mean Girls musical has given us the second pink theater invasion in the past 12 months, even if it’s not a Wednesday. While everyone is falling in love with Reneé Rapp and wearing pink, at the box office, we wear green (while still falling in love with Reneé Rapp.) The musical adaptation of Mean Girls — this isn’t a remake — is estimated to earn $31 million this weekend, even if some of those moviegoers didn’t know it was a musical. It’s pretty much pulling a Cady Heron on the original, if we consider the 2004 movie as Regina George, taking its spot as Queen Bee. The first film earned $24 million during its opening weekend and $130 million in total worldwide during its full theatrical release. Now, the new film is putting any musical haters in the burn book, after Buddy, of course.